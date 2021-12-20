Seven people found dead in Minnesota home, 3 children among the deceased

Seven people were found dead in a Moorhead, Minnesota home one week before Christmas.

SOUTH MOORHEAD, Minnesota - In a case where there were no signs of violence or forced entry, seven people were found dead inside of a south Moorhead, Minnesota home over the weekend.

According to CNN, it was Saturday (December 18) night when police discovered the bodies of four adults and three children dead.

Family members were conducting a welfare check when they found the bodies and called 911.

The bodies were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, where their causes of death will be determined.

The relationship between the seven victims was not released, and police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatalities, the Moorhead Police Department said.

Police add that their investigation into the tragic deaths remains ongoing, and victim identifications will be released at a later time.

Moorhead, the largest city in northwest Minnesota, is located in Clay County, just across the Red River from Fargo, North Dakota.