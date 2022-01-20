Servicemember watching WBRZ from the Middle East recognizes stolen gun in Baker

BAKER - It wasn't long after a WBRZ Investigative Unit story aired Monday about guns being confiscated from teens that Police Chief Carl Dunn's phone began ringing.

A servicemember deployed in the Middle East told the chief it was his weapon that police held up on TV. The weapon had a special insignia on it and had been stolen out of his home while he was away. Dunn said the weapons were in a gun safe, but that weapon was not in any database indicating it had been lost or stolen.

"He's deployed and said he was watching... was on his bunk bed watching Channel 2, WBRZ news," Dunn recalled. "Said he saw the chief holding a weapon, and he zoomed in and it was his weapon."

That servicemember was able to provide the serial number to the weapon that Dunn was holding. Now, arrangements are being made to get the weapon back to him when he returns.

The problem that Dunn was talking about Monday included making sure people keep track of their serial numbers, since the guns he had on display had no records.

Meanwhile, charges are being added for the individuals who were in possession of the stolen weapons, according to Chief Dunn.

"We are in a crisis in EBR Parish Chris," Dunn said. "Anything and everything no matter how minute will help get control of these streets."