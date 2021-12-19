Sentenced man left fingerprints on pans in boxes of meth

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who left fingerprints on cooking pans packed in boxes with methamphetamine has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison.

Derrick Felton, 43, of Alexandria, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years and 8 months on drug trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release.

The statement said a postal delivery worker in Louisiana noticed in November 2017 that a box with a torn bottom appeared to hold bags of drugs.

A drug dog alerted to it and two other packages, all sent from Los Angeles to the same Louisiana address. They held a total of nearly 18 pounds (8 kilograms) of methamphetamine, which was surrounded by cooking pans, Brown said.

He said two of the pans bore Felton’s fingerprints.

Felton pleaded guilty in August, more than three years after he was indicted. U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey sentenced him.

Codefendant Alfonzo Johnlouis of New Iberia pleaded guilty in September 2020 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced in February to 10 years, court records show.

Charges against a third defendant were dropped.