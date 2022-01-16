Semi-truck fire closes two lanes on eastbound I-12 near Juban Road Sunday afternoon

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A semi-truck caught on fire Sunday afternoon while traveling down eastbound I-12 around the Juban Road exit. The road was closed shortly before 6 p.m. for vehicle recovery operations.

Sources said no injuries were reported.

According to DOTD, the two right lanes are blocked for crews to put out the fire.

Video shows the entire cab of the semi-truck engulfed in flames.

No information about how the truck caught on fire was released.