Second woman arrested for setting fire to a car in April
BATON ROUGE - A second woman was arrested Tuesday for a car that was set on fire at a home on Pontotoc Street in April.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 25-year-old Armesha White helped Terica Scott set fire to a car April 6.
Investigators said White and Scott turned security cameras at the home to not be caught on video, but officers said pictures showed Scott at the scene.
White and Scott were booked for simple arson.
