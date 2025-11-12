77°
Second arrest made in West Feliciana Parish child abuse case

2 hours 18 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, November 12 2025 Nov 12, 2025 November 12, 2025 11:36 AM November 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man accused of abusing a child was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Jail on Wednesday morning. 

Glenn Hanchey was booked for felony cruelty to juveniles and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

His wife, Gretchen Hanchey, was previously arrested. She is scheduled to be arraigned for cruelty to juveniles and second-degree battery on Thursday, Nov. 13.

The pair is accused of child abuse dating back to 2024. 

