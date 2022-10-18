Search for missing Texas kids leads police to Baton Rouge; Children found safe, adults arrested

BATON ROUGE - The search for a group of children who were reported missing in Texas led police to a parking lot just off LSU's campus late Tuesday afternoon.

An Amber Alert was issued for the Houston area Tuesday after five children were reportedly taken by their biological mother, 40-year-old Zaikya Duncan, and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell. The children's 18-year-old brother, Jamerian Robinson, was also said to be with the family.

According to Harris County deputies, two of Duncan's children escaped from their Texas home Monday afternoon. The 16-year-old twins flagged someone down and had them call the police. When law enforcement arrives, the teenagers told deputies they had been handcuffed inside the home but been able to escape.

Deputies noted the twins were malnourished, bruised and unable to say which house they came from because they hadn't been outside recently. They were taken to a hospital and put under CPS custody.

When deputies tracked down the house, Duncan, Terrell and the five other children were gone.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for the missing children, who were found Tuesday afternoon.

Louisiana State Troopers spotted Duncan's car near LSU's campus around 4:30 p.m. and stopped the car near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and E. Boyd Drive.

Officials said Duncan and Terrell only had one child in the car when they were being taken into custody.

Deputies said the four other children were dropped off at Duncan's aunt's home and are safe.

Duncan and Terrell were arrested and will be transferred back to Harris County to face charges of first-degree injury of a child.

This is not the first time Duncan has been arrested in Baton Rouge for cruelty to her children.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish records, Duncan's 5-year-old son—who is now 15— was taken to OLOL's ER in 2012 when his teachers noticed he could not sit or walk correctly.

Doctors said the child had burns on his genitals, feet and back. His twin sister was examined by doctors, who found "unexplained bruising" on her arm and leg.

Deputies were dispatched to Duncan's residence at the Seigen Village Apartments where they found a 2-year-old and 4-year-old boy home alone. Deputies said the 2-year-old had a bruises on his neck and back so he was taken in an ambulance to the hospital.

While deputies were asking the 4-year-old where his parents were, father Nicholas Menina came into the home with another 2-year-old. The mother, Zaikiya Duncan, came to the home after a doctor's appointment for her 8-month-pregnancy. The parents were separated and questioned.

According to arrest paperwork, Menina told deputies that his 5-year-old son slept on the bare floor in a locked bedroom closet. Menina said "boards were placed in front of closet doors to keep the child from 'escaping' and 'stealing' food from the kitchen."

Deputies noted Menina said the 5-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy slept on the bare closet floor in the master bedroom.

According to notes, there were two empty beds in the home.

Both Duncan and Menina were arrested for cruelty to a juvenile and DCFS took custody of all six children at the time.

Duncan pleaded guilty to the charge, had to take a parenting class and was put under probation that was completed in 2020.