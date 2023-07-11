79°
Scotlandville wins 4th straight state title over St. Augustine 66-39

3 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 March 14, 2020 10:55 PM March 14, 2020 in Top Story Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Scotlandville continued their dominance of Louisiana high school hoops with their 4th straight state title win beating St. Augustine 66-39.

Senior and Virginia signee Reece Beekman took home MVP honors with 16 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

Despite the win, no fans were allowed inside Scotlandville's gym due to concerns over the Corona virus. Only certified personnel were allowed to view the game.

