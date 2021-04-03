56°
Southern blasts Jackson State and Deion Sanders 34-14
After leading by just 10 at the half, Southern poured on the offensive onslaught and gave Deion Sanders his first Boom Box Classic loss 34-14. The Jaguars gained over 470 yards of total offense including six Jaguars registering a carry for 294 yards on the ground.
Southern moves to 4-1 on the season.
"People got to see why you come to Southern University... We've been good. Now the world had a chance to see it"- #Southern Head Coach Dawson Odums.— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) April 4, 2021
Southern's 34-14 win against Jackson State was the first time the program had ever played on ESPN. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/tzoXaRRcS9
