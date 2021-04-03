Southern blasts Jackson State and Deion Sanders 34-14

After leading by just 10 at the half, Southern poured on the offensive onslaught and gave Deion Sanders his first Boom Box Classic loss 34-14. The Jaguars gained over 470 yards of total offense including six Jaguars registering a carry for 294 yards on the ground.

Southern moves to 4-1 on the season.