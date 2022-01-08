64°
LSU kicker Cade York declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Saturday, January 08 2022
Source: WBRZ-tv
By: WBRZ Sports

LSU kicker Cade York will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL draft he announced via his Instagram Saturday. 

As a freshman, York broke the league record in PATs with 89 points and finished second in the nation scoring 152 points. He earned All-Freshman SEC honors. 

In the 2020 season, York set an LSU record with six field goals of 50 yards or longer. The most memorable was the game-saving 57-yard field goal in the fog to beat ranked Florida in The Swapm. York went 36-of-36 in PATs and earned first team All-SEC honors.

In his final season with the Tigers, York went 15-of-18 in field goals while breaking the Tiger Stadium record with a 56 yard field goal against McNeese.

York finishes his career as the LSU record holder for 50-yard field goals with six in a single season and ten in his career.

