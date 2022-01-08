LSU kicker Cade York declares for 2022 NFL Draft

LSU kicker Cade York will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL draft he announced via his Instagram Saturday.

As a freshman, York broke the league record in PATs with 89 points and finished second in the nation scoring 152 points. He earned All-Freshman SEC honors.

In the 2020 season, York set an LSU record with six field goals of 50 yards or longer. The most memorable was the game-saving 57-yard field goal in the fog to beat ranked Florida in The Swapm. York went 36-of-36 in PATs and earned first team All-SEC honors.

In his final season with the Tigers, York went 15-of-18 in field goals while breaking the Tiger Stadium record with a 56 yard field goal against McNeese.

York finishes his career as the LSU record holder for 50-yard field goals with six in a single season and ten in his career.