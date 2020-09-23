Schools welcoming back more students in the classroom during Phase 3

DENHAM SPRINGS – On Monday morning there will be more students returning to the classroom this school year.

Since Gov. John Bel Edwards moved the state into Phase 3 of reopening the economy, all grades in Livingston and Zachary will return to in-person learning. The change mainly applies to the older students though. Many younger kids have been going to school on campus since August.

“I get to go back, meet all of my friends and learn,” said 5th grader John Denton.

For many kids like Denton, physically going to school has been more enjoyable than going to school online.

“Virtual learning wasn’t very good, I had some missing assignments and it wasn’t good,” said Denton.

Other school systems are also welcoming back more students. In Central, 7th and 8th graders will go back to face-to-face learning on Monday as well. Grades 9-12 will return the following week on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

In West Baton Rouge, the superintendent is bringing back middle and high school students in phases. On Monday, Caneview, Port Allen Middle and Port Allen High School will have school in-person all five days a week. On Monday, Sept. 28, Brusly Middle and High School will do the same.

In Ascension, 6th graders will return fully on Monday, 7th graders on Tuesday and 8th graders on Wednesday. However, high school students will remain on a hybrid schedule.

Even though the pandemic is still going on many parents are happy to see their kids in the classroom again.

“They get to meet friends and hang out, it’s better than being cooped up all day,” said Jack Denton, who has three kids going to school in Denham Springs.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will keep students on a hybrid schedule until October.