Schools face harsh penalties if new COVID-19 restrictions aren't followed

CENTRAL - Fans who attended the Central High Playoff game, faced new strict COVID-19 regulations Friday night.

"They are trying to keep people safe, but at the same time I think it's nonsense," Robert Burnette said.

The father of a Central Wildcats player is following the guidelines, even though he doesn't agree with them.

"I'm here, I support my team and I wear my mask because that's what they require," Burnette said.

During the playoffs, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association said that all fans must wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart or the school could be fined $500 for each person violating the requirement.

The school could also lose its right to host any more home games during this year's playoffs.

"It's too strict and ridiculous," Don Dawson said.

Dawson whose grandson plays for the Wildcats is a COVID-19 survivor.



"My wife and I both had it, my grandkids and we're fine," Dawson said.

The capacity is set at 25%, and Friday's rain during the came kept the attendance below that requirement.