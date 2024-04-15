82°
Latest Weather Blog
School in East Feliciana closed Monday due to reported vandalism
CLINTON - The Silliman Institute in East Feliciana Parish was partially closed Monday due to reported vandalism on campus.
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said students in grades 5-12 were sent home while the vandalism was cleaned up, though the extent of the damage was not specified.
It was unclear when the school would be reopened.
Trending News
The EFPSO said deputies would not be opening a criminal investigation and that the school would handle it internally.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police respond to reported mass shooting after 12 people shot, one fatally,...
-
Sunday Journal: Dancing for Big Buddy
-
Baton Rouge mom whose son died on Florida highway fought to make...
-
Plaquemine Police say pursuit was called off before vehicle ran through red...
-
Southern University hosts health fair before Jags' spring game