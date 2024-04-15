82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
School in East Feliciana closed Monday due to reported vandalism

Monday, April 15 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

CLINTON - The Silliman Institute in East Feliciana Parish was partially closed Monday due to reported vandalism on campus. 

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said students in grades 5-12 were sent home while the vandalism was cleaned up, though the extent of the damage was not specified. 

It was unclear when the school would be reopened. 

The EFPSO said deputies would not be opening a criminal investigation and that the school would handle it internally. 

