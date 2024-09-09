86°
School closures announced ahead of Francine's landfall

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — St. Mary Parish schools have announced they will close on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Francine's landfall on Wednesday.

Officials say they want to give families enough time to prepare and evacuate if necessary.

Other school systems in the capital region are closely monitoring the weather before deciding on whether or not to close. We'll continue to update this list if more school systems close.  

