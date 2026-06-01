Benny's Car Wash to discontinue state inspection services at Perkins Road and Coursey Boulevard locations

BATON ROUGE — Benny's Car Wash and Oil Change announced that it will be discontinuing state inspection services at both the Perkins Road and Coursey Boulevard locations beginning on Monday.

The discontinuation of services comes as House Bill 1085 seeks to eliminate state vehicle inspection stickers and instead replace them with a $6 QR code containing the vehicle's information.

The five parishes surrounding Baton Rouge sit in a unique situation. East Baton Rouge, Livingston, West Baton Rouge, Ascension and Iberville parishes all require a separate emissions test on top of the standard inspection.

That test costs an extra $8 and is a federal requirement dating back 33 years.

If the bill passes, inspection stickers would disappear starting Jan. 1 of next year.