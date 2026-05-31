93°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs business attempting to identify truck that destroyed its sign
DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs business is attempting to identify the truck that destroyed its sign earlier in May.
LAPro, a company that offers construction cleanup services across Louisiana, posted on social media on Sunday that a truck driving along the roadway destroyed the company's sign in Denham Springs before driving off.
In a video posted to Facebook, a white GMC pickup can be seen leaving the roadway before crashing into the sign, destroying it.
LAPro said the incident occurred on May 23 around 2:11 p.m. The business waited a week before posting the video, hoping that the driver would come forward.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LAPro.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saints looking for leaders with big names absent from OTA's
-
With new head coach, Baton Rouge Rougaroo back at practice
-
Still Here shares stories of black women impacted by HIV through immersive...
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: AARP urges family caregivers to prioritize sleep and mental...
-
LSU men's golf fights for national title in California
Sports Video
-
Saints looking for leaders with big names absent from OTA's
-
With new head coach, Baton Rouge Rougaroo back at practice
-
LSU men's golf fights for national title in California
-
Saints open up OTA's for first session of summer
-
SEC student-athletes will be required to watch sports gambling educational video before...