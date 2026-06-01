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Stretch of Roddy Road in Ascension to be closed through end of year for Bayou Narcisse bridge replacement
GONZALES — Roddy Road in Ascension Parish between the Churchpoint Road Roundabout and Weber City Road will be closed at least through the rest of the year, starting Monday.
Parish officials said that the closure is to allow for the removal and replacement of the bridge over Bayou Narcisse. The closure is part of the larger Roddy Road Widening Project.
Residents are encouraged to use alternate east-west routes, such as Weber City Road (La. 429), Bayou Narcisse Road (La. 935) and Black Bayou Road (La. 934).
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