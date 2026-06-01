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Stretch of Roddy Road in Ascension to be closed through end of year for Bayou Narcisse bridge replacement

3 hours 13 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 7:33 AM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Roddy Road in Ascension Parish between the Churchpoint Road Roundabout and Weber City Road will be closed at least through the rest of the year, starting Monday. 

Parish officials said that the closure is to allow for the removal and replacement of the bridge over Bayou Narcisse. The closure is part of the larger Roddy Road Widening Project. 

Residents are encouraged to use alternate east-west routes, such as Weber City Road (La. 429), Bayou Narcisse Road (La. 935) and Black Bayou Road (La. 934).

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