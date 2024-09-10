Latest Weather Blog
Closures and cancellations ahead of Francine's arrival
BATON ROUGE — The following businesses and government agencies have announced closures or cancellations related to Francine:
Tuesday:
Amite River Basin Commission public hearing
Boy Scout flag retirement and Sept. 11 observation
East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches close at 6 p.m.
Grosse Tete passenger ferry closes at 6 p.m.
House and Governmental Affairs oversight and sunset review of the Board of Ethics
Task Force to Study the Utilization of Multimodal Assets
Louisiana Commission on HIV and Hepatitis C Education, Prevention, and Treatment
Ways and Means joint meeting with Revenue and Fiscal Affairs
Wednesday:
19th Judicial District Court
21st Judicial District Court
Ascension Parish Government
BREC Parks and Facilities
Baton Rouge General’s outpatient wound care and outpatient therapy (CLOSES AT NOON)
City of Plaquemine
East Baton Rouge Council on Aging
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court
East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches
East Baton Rouge Parish Government
Grosse Tete passenger ferry
Iberville Parish Government
Livingston Parish Court
Livingston Parish Government
Louisiana State Government offices
Neighbors Federal Credit Union branches in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Zachary.
Shaw Center for the Arts, including LSU Museum of Art and LSU Museum Store
Pennington Biomedical
Tickfaw State Park (Springfield)
West Baton Rouge Parish Government
Woman's Hospital elective procedures, outpatient clinics, ambulatory services, retail pharmacy (pharmacy closing at 10 a.m.)
Thursday:
19th Judicial District Court
Atchafalaya Master Plan public webinar
BREC Parks and Facilities
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court
East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches
East Baton Rouge Parish Government
Livingston Parish Government
Louisiana Economic Development Corporation meeting
Neighbors Federal Credit Union branches in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Zachary will be closed until noon.
Pennington Biomedical
Shaw Center for the Arts, including LSU Museum of Art and LSU Museum Store (reception for Clementine Hunter event is also canceled)
Tickfaw State Park (Springfield)