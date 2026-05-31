Woman accused of shooting at person before chasing them in a vehicle on Edgemont Drive

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after she allegedly shot at a woman before chasing her in a vehicle.

According to arrest records, on May 3, a woman was sitting in her car on Edgemont Drive when 20-year-old Ceddeanae Lanieux allegedly pulled up and began shooting at the woman's vehicle.

The woman told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she drove away in an attempt to escape the gunfire but was chased by Lanieux, reaching speeds up to 100 mph. She also claimed that Lanieux fired additional shots on Joanne Drive.

According to the woman, Lanieux previously shot at her on April 19.

Officers observed multiple bullet holes in the woman's vehicle, as well as the driver and passenger side windows being shattered.

Lanieux was arrested on several charges, including attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.