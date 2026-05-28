Saints start OTA's with slow growth at the front of mind

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints opened up OTA or organize team activities down in Metairie and the emphasis is still on slow continued growth for both the players and team as a whole.

Head coach Kellen Moore pointed out on a number of occasions the desire to bring along rookies and new players as well as a handful of injured veteran players back to their desired pace of play on a slow gradual build-up towards training camp in mid-August.

"The end goal is, we got to have an awesome training camp, we got to set up for that standpoint, so we're a control rep for a lot of these guys, so we'll utilize them in the way we can and continue to build them," Moore said of the developmental plan they have for players during these OTA's.

Moore also announced that the Saints will hold three different joint practice sessions during training camp against the three teams they will face in their preseason games.

New Orleans will work out with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Metairie at the Saints facility ahead of their first preseason game in the Superdome.

The Saints will then travel to California where they will work out against both the LA Rams in Los Angeles and the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, California before flying to Dallas for their final preseason game.