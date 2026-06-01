Boosie Badazz facing assault charge in Houston after allegedly hitting security guard in the head with a hookah

HOUSTON — Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz is facing an aggravated assault charge after he allegedly hit a security guard in the back of the head with a glass hookah in Houston on May 24.

According to court records, the security guard claimed that a woman at the club requested to use the bathroom; however, he told her that the bathrooms were closed as the establishment was no longer open. The security said the woman became upset before striking him in the face with her elbow.

The security guard claimed that while escorting the woman towards the exit, she dropped her items on the floor, and he bent down to help her when he felt an object strike the top of his head. Court records said that when the security guard turned around, blood began running down his face, and he allegedly saw Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, holding a broken glass hookah base in his hand.

The security guard was later transported to a hospital, where he received eight staples to his head.

At a hearing on Monday morning, Hatch's bond was set at $85,000. Hatch's lawyer explained that this is a "walk-through bond," meaning that he does not have to go back into custody.