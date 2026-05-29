LSU men's golf looking to stick around NCAA championship finals

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA - Jake Amos and his LSU men's golf team is hoping that a reset following a poor showing in the SEC golf tournament will carry over through NCAA regionals all the way to a potential second national title in almost ten years for the Tigers.

LSU opens play at the NCAA Men's Golf National Championships in Carlsbad, California on Friday afternoon and a good mix of talent and belief have the seventh-ranked Tigers feeling like this is their year.

Led by a pair of Louisiana natives in juniors Jay Mendall from Lafayette and Noah McWilliams from Benton, the Tigers played well in their NCAA Regionals after focusing back on their preparation according to the team and Coach Amos.

"I just think we have a really nice mix of guys right now, one thing I try to do with my roster is I try to stage it really well," Amos said of the diversity of his Tiger team.