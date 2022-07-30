Saturday PM Forecast: Showers moving out in time for date night

Sunday will be drier but showers are still in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers beginning to fizzle out across the area. Showers this afternoon produced heavy downpours over several isolated parts of the Capital Area. Not everywhere saw a shower but if you did temperatures are still working to bounce back from the cool down. Dense cloud cover will hold the temperatures in the mid-80s this afternoon. Overnight clouds will linger and temperatures will cool into the mid-70s. Sunday we are still expecting rain, just not as much as the past couple of days. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s waking up with mostly sunny skies. Some clouds hang on throughout the day, but temperatures will heat into the mid-90s. Off and on showers are possible during the afternoon hours, most will stay completely dry. Most of the shower activity will stay along the coastline and to the southeast of the Capital Area.

Up Next: Monday morning muggies are a thing and they will be back right as scheduled. The abundance of moisture will help fuel some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the low-90s. Depending on where showers set up some could see temperatures in the mid-90s. As the sunsets and showers begin to dissipate, temperatures will fall back into the 70s and we are expecting partly cloudy skies. The summertime pattern is staying locked in. This means temperatures waking up will be in the mid-70s and muggy. Throughout the day temperatures will rise into the low to mid-90s, and afternoon showers come in to cool us down a bit. The wet pattern sticks around for your workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Don’t let sneaky showers catch you off guard this weekend. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!







In the Tropics:

No tropical development expected for the next 5 days.