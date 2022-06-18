Saturday PM Forecast: No records broken today, more heat is on the way

No records broken today, but more heat is expected throughout the week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures will gradually start to cool down as we head into the evening hours, into the mid-70s. Temperatures peaked in the high 90s today, feeling like 108-112° for several hours throughout the day. Some clouds and afternoon showers keep the temperatures from breaking the record high of 98°. Overnight clouds will clear out leaving us with sunny skies to start Sunday. Temperatures will quickly heat into the high 90s again on Sunday. A shower is expected but most will stay completely dry. Some showers and cloud cover would provide some relief from the heat. Heat index values will be in the triple digits again tomorrow.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Starting the work week, we will see more drying out in our forecast. This will give us ample opportunity to heat up into the high-90s, some might even see 100°, throughout the week. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits, expect the heat advisories to continue into next week. Record breaking heat is here to stay for the rest of the week. Click HERE to find out more on what this hot June could mean for July and August.

