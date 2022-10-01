Saturday PM Forecast: Fall forecast sticking around

More sunshine and comfortable weather for the weekend forecast.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures will quickly start to cool as the sun begins to set across the area. Temperatures overnight will fall back into the low-50s with completely clear skies. Waking up Sunday morning still feeling like fall. Temperatures to start the day will be on the chilly side but winds will be calm. As you go throughout the day, the northeasterly winds begin to pick up in perfect time as temperatures heat into the 80s. Not expecting gusty winds just a light breeze for most of the day. Skies will still be completely clear even as you head into the evening hours.

Up Next: Northeasterly winds are going to continue to pump cooler drier area into the Capital Area. The upper-level system is not expected to change anytime soon locking us in this fall pattern, the complaint department is closed. To start the workweek, Monday will be a near repeat of the weekend with morning temperatures in the low-50s and afternoon highs in the low-80s. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise as we go throughout the workweek. Daytime highs will be topping out in the mid-to-high-80s by next weekend. Even as temperatures heat up a bit, dew points will stay on the lower side leaving us with comfortable conditions. Some clouds will begin to build into the forecast as the winds start to shift out of the west. No rain in the forecast but just a little more fair weather clouds expected in the afternoons. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Ian now a post tropical low still producing large amounts of rainfall for the Virginia's and up the northeastern seaboard. Weakening of the system is expected to continue as it stays over land.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave continues to produce disorganized showers and

thunderstorms several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

This activity has changed little in organization over the past day

or so, but environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for

gradual development of this system. A tropical depression is likely

to form during the early to middle part of next week while the

system moves westward and then turns northwestward at 5 to 10 mph

over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.