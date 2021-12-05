Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Dense fog overnight, mild Sunday
The Forecast:
Dense fog will be a concern again overnight. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all south Louisiana and south Mississippi from Midnight - 9AM Sunday. That is when you can expect fog to become widespread and could lead to travel issues.
*DENSE FOG ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Take it easy driving and check with @WBRZtraffic for updates. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/Ml5RjJ5pb0— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) December 4, 2021
Looking Ahead:
Sunday will be another warm and muggy afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase through out the day ahead of our next storm system.
A front will bring widespread showers and storms across the region on Monday afternoon. A few storms may produce heavy rainfall and small hail but overall the severe weather threat is low. Rainfall amounts in heavier storms may add up to 1-2 inches.
The front on Monday never fully clears the area, so a significant cool down is not expected. Through at least Wednesday, we will hold a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Remember, you can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!
