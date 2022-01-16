Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Cold and breezy overnight, blustery Sunday
TONIGHT & TOMORROW
A strong cold front has passed through south Louisiana, putting a dent in temperatures compared to this morning.
Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s overnight. With a strong northwest wind, it will FEEL like the low-mid 20s for most.
As an area of low pressure drives eastward overnight, wrap around moisture in combination with cold air in place, will bring the possibility of snow flurries especially in southwest Mississippi and neighboring Florida Parishes. No major accumulations or impacts are expected.
High temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees Sunday afternoon as the cloud cover begins to break apart. Breezy conditions will keep the wind-chill mainly in the 30s for most of the day.
LOOKING AHEAD
The roller coaster ride in temperatures continues next week. High temperatures will rebound into the 60s by Tuesday, followed by another round of cold air at the end of the week. Rain chances will start to go up on Wednesday.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
