Saturday PM Forecast: Clouds Building In - A Few Passing Afternoon Showers

Morning sunshine will turn to mostly cloudy skies, with a few possible showers forming, as a cold front approaches the area

Today & Tonight: Clouds will continue to increase and fill the skies through the morning hours as a warm front lifts north through the area. A round of showers is expected along and ahead of a cold front the will push through from late morning until middle afternoon. High temperatures will be in the comfortable middle 70s and we could experience some lingering moisture behind the front that could squeeze out a few showers during the later evening hours.

Up Next: Behind the cold front, clouds will clear on Sunday morning followed by dry air, mainly clear skies and near average temperatures to end the weekend and begin the month of May. Through the week, high and low temperatures will stair step a few degrees higher each day ending up in the upper 80s and low 60s by Thursday. No rain is in sight through at least Wednesday.

LSU Baseball: Game two against Alabama on Saturday evening might be dodging some leftover possible showers at Alex Box Stadium, but these will be light in nature and quick to pass, and skies will quickly begin to clear out. Temperatures will slide through the low 70s and upper 60s as the cold front passes under mostly cloudy skies. Skies will clear out for game three and a mild afternoon on Sunday.

--Keller/Josh

