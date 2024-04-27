Saturday AM Forecast: Wind and humidity this weekend, rain next week

The weekend will be warm, muggy, and breezy. Heading into next week, we will stay warm, but rain will make a return into the forecast.

Today & Tonight: A wind advisory is in effect until 9 pm. This means winds will be 15-25 mph with gust up to 30 mph. Make sure you secure any loose outdoor objects. Skies will be mostly sunny allowing for temperatures to once again reach the upper 80's. Factor in the humidity, and feels like temperatures will be in the lower 90's. Tonight, lows will be near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: The breezy conditions will continue into Sunday, but just to a lesser extent. Humidity will continue to creep higher and temperatures will reach the upper 80's. Rain will return to the forecast early next week. A front stalled to our northwest, combined with some energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere, could result in scattered showers and thunderstorms to begin the new week. As of right now, the severe weather and heavy rain threat looks to be low. Humidity and moisture won’t be going anywhere and so it is hard to rule out a pop-up shower any given day next week; it is getting to the time of year where that is a usual prospect.

