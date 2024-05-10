Latest Weather Blog
Teen with epilepsy overcomes odds, advocates for others with same condition
ZACHARY — Braylen Brown, a teen who was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 5, struggled to accept his diagnosis. When he got older, his condition took a toll on his mental health which caused depression.
Through tough times and determination, Brown decided to turn things around and begin to reach out to those who suffer from epilepsy and maybe felt the same way he did.
Brown began to attend community events and speak about the trying times he went through. He says he realized he is not alone because of it, and other people have to go through what he does.
He now tries to encourage others to continue to push themselves for their own happiness even with their diagnosis.
"That makes me so proud, he wants to help other people...and he's willing to tell his story," said Dionne Brown, Braylen's mother.
Now Braylen and his mother volunteer for the Epilepsy Alliance of Louisiana to advocate for parents and children in the same boat.
