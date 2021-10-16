68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday AM Forecast: Fall weather is here for the weekend

By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Next 24 Hours: What a difference compared to just 24 hours ago! It will be a breezy afternoon with winds sustained between 10-15mph and gusts over 20mph. Highs will only be in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. You may need a light jacket or long sleeve for the LSU game this afternoon. Tonight, winds are expected to subside. Calm winds in combination with clear skies will allow temperatures to cool down significantly. Many of you will wake up in the upper 40s Sunday morning.



The fall-like weather will stick around through Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, winds will turn more southerly bringing back the more humid feel. A chance for a few showers and perhaps a storm will return on Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front is expected by late next week, bringing another round of cooler air by next weekend.

The tropics are quiet right now, with no tropical development expected in the next five days.

