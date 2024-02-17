Saturday AM Forecast: Chilly temperatures and clouds to start the weekend

After a cold front passed through earlier this morning, temperatures are expected to remain in the 40's all day long. Although clouds will stick around, rain chances will remain very minimal.

Today & Tonight: Today is shaping up to be a chilly and dreary day. An early morning cold front has already knocked temperatures into the mid to upper 40's. They will likely remain that way all day long. Those temperatures will actually feel colder than that because of overcast skies and northerly winds 10-15 mph. Wind chills during daytime hours could feel up to 10° cooler than the thermometer reads. Make sure to bundle up if you are headed out to Alex Box Stadium for the second game of opening weekend or if you have any outdoor activities planned. Some very light spotty showers will be possible in the AM hours, but the 2nd half of the day is looking mainly dry. Tonight, clouds will stick around through most of the night, but these should begin to clear closer to daybreak. Temperatures are expected to bottom out in the mid 30's.

Up Next: Highs on Sunday will warm into the upper 50's because of lots of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to fall quickly after sunset, and our low Monday morning will be in the lower to mid 30's. Areas north and east of Baton Rouge could possibly have freezing temperatures. Frost is possible around the Capital Area. Following a cold start to the workweek, mainly clear skies will send temperatures off to the races. Monday afternoon will be in the 60s, Tuesday in the 70s and Wednesday in the 80s. Clouds may increase a bit Thursday but it is quite possible that the entire week passes without rain.

– Balin

