Saturday AM Forecast: A soggy start to the day, more rain will be around this afternoon

Some showers and storms moved through this morning and more are on the way.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Saturday is shaping up to be a washout. Everyone should expect to see rain at some point today. There are scattered showers around the area this morning and as we head into the afternoon more showers and storms will be around. Rainfall rates will be manageable but localized areas could pick up a few inches of rain over the weekend. Temperatures will get into the low 50s this afternoon and overnight temps will only fall into the upper-40s.

Up Next: Sunday will bring some sunshine back into the forecast. There will be some lingering moisture from today’s system but into the morning hours on Sunday, skies will quickly begin to clear out. You could see a few stray showers into Sunday but everyone will be completely clear by lunch. Temperatures in the afternoon will reach the low-60s and overnight will fall near 40°. Monday the dry pattern will continue, but we are always looking ahead to the next rainmaker. Showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday. This next cold front is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rain into the forecast as it moves through. Be sure you are staying connected to the Storm Station for the latest updates on our next chance for severe weather. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.