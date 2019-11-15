Sam's Club hosts event for opioid addiction awareness

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Sam’s Club in Denham Springs is hosting a Drug and Alcohol Awareness event Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness regarding the harm of opioid addiction and to provide the public with information related to what those affected can do to get help.

Local law enforcement and firefighter representatives will be on site and the event will feature jambalaya plates, with proceeds going to funding for local sobriety homes.

Click here for more information related to finding help for opioid addiction.