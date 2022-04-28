Saints trade up to No. 11, select Ohio State WR Chris Olave

LAS VEGAS - The New Orleans Saints traded up to select Ohio State wideout Chris Olave. New Orleans traded picks numbers 16, 98 and 120 to Washington for pick No. 11.

Olave is exactly what New Orleans needs next to Michael Thomas, someone that can take the top off of the defense.

As Olave ran a 4.26 40-time at Ohio State last year, the wideout had 936 yards on 65 catches with 13 touchdowns. This would be New Orleans' first WR taken in the first since Brandon Cooks in 2014.

The Saints still have pick No. 19 in the first round.