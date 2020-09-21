Latest Weather Blog
Saints take on Raiders in Las Vegas Monday night; watch live on WBRZ
LAS VEGAS - The Saints are making closing out week two of the 2020 NFL season in prime time Monday night.
New Orleans got off to a strong start with a pair of scoring drives in the first quarter, with their first drive ending in a Wil Lutz field goal and their second ending on a goal line touchdown run by Alvin Kamara to jump up 10-0 to start the game.
The Raiders would eventual answer with a touchdown of their own to fullback Alec Ingold to start the second quarter.
The Saints would respond immediately with a goal line touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Jared Cook extending the lead 17-10.
.@DrewBrees connects with @JaredCook89 for the six-yard score! #Saints— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2020
??: #NOvsLV on ESPN
??: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/pkp7nq0Q8u pic.twitter.com/pzr5HSOywl
Las Vegas would not go away so soon...quarterback Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass late in the half to wide out Zay Jones to make it 17 to 14.
The Raiders would take advantage of an interception by Drew Brees, tying the game at 17 right before halftime.
Things would get worse for the Saints, as the Raiders opened up the second half with a touchdown pass to Darren Waller to take their first lead of the game, 24-17.
HALFTIME:#Saints 17#RaiderNation 17— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2020
??: #NOvsLV on ESPN
??: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/pkp7nq0Q8u pic.twitter.com/Gna1rtWszW
Check the feed below for live updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
Retail stores selling Saints gear happy to see fans return
-
I-10 West CLOSED at Lobdell (LA 415) due to vehicle fire on...
-
Parts of Livingston Parish bracing for high river levels
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium
Sports Video
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium
-
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
-
LSU's Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season