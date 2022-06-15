Latest Weather Blog
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
NEW ORLEANS - Normally, when a team loses their two starting safeties—specifically Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins— that would be a cause for concern, but it's not for this Saints secondary.
"We didn't lose nobody. We still have a number one corner on our team. We got the number one slot corner on our team—got the number one safety in the league on our team... What we losing?" Chauncey Gardner Johnson said.
The additions of Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye have instead enhanced his confidence in the group.
"We got the best defense in the league. We are the only ones that puts the shutout on Tom Brady in the past 10 years come on," Gardner Johnson said.
"Anytime you can be productive at the ball in interceptions, forced fumbles all those things, I think kind of helped bring to the table,' safety Tyrann Mathieu said.
The unit is not only full with talent, but personalities. Something Gardner Johnson enjoys
"I've been like this since I was six years old. People hated me when I was in little league... We just get use to it, we DB's bro," Gardner Johnson said.
The last five seasons the Saints have been top five in the league defensively. But there's only one goal that matters to Gardner Johnson.
"I'm here to win. When you bring all the people to do nothing. We brought in people with us so we can win a Super Bowl," Gardner Johnson said.
