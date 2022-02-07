58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas, booked on battery charge

17 hours 41 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, February 06 2022 Feb 6, 2022 February 06, 2022 9:37 PM February 06, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: New Orleans Saints

LAS VEGAS - Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery just hours after playing in the NFL's Pro Bowl on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers met with the victim at a hospital Saturday evening. The man told police he was beaten up by Kamara at a nightclub earlier that day.

Officers took Kamara into custody Sunday without incident and booked him for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He was jailed on a $5,000 bond and is due to appear in court Monday afternoon. 

Police did not release further details related to the victim's injuries. 

Trending News

Kamara was one of a handful of Saints players representing the team at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days