Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas, booked on battery charge

LAS VEGAS - Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery just hours after playing in the NFL's Pro Bowl on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers met with the victim at a hospital Saturday evening. The man told police he was beaten up by Kamara at a nightclub earlier that day.

Officers took Kamara into custody Sunday without incident and booked him for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He was jailed on a $5,000 bond and is due to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

Police did not release further details related to the victim's injuries.

Kamara was one of a handful of Saints players representing the team at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.