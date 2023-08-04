98°
Saints RB Alvin Kamara gets 3-game suspension over Vegas club fight

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The NFL announced Friday that star running back Alvin Kamara will miss three games to start the Saints' regular season.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the suspension Friday afternoon.

Kamara initially faced potential prison time after his arrest but pled the charge down to a misdemeanor last month.

The NFL also announced that Colts cornerback Chris Lammons will also miss three games for his involvement in the same altercation. 

