Angel Reese to make WNBA debut against Dallas Wings Wednesday night

DALLAS - Former LSU star forward Angel Reese will make her WNBA debut for the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night as she starts her pro career off in the same city where she helped the Tigers win a national title just two years ago.

Reese and the Sky will take on the Dallas Wings at 7 p.m. CT in College Park Center in a game that will not be televised however.

There is a WNBA League Pass that you can purchase to view games. However, when Chicago and Dallas face each other again on Saturday, that game can be seen on NBA TV.

In two preseason games with the Sky, Reese averaged 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds. During her time at LSU, Reese was a two-time All-America and the 2024 SEC Player of the Year. She set a NCAA record with 34 double-doubles throughout the 2022-23 season, leading LSU to its first national championship while earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors.