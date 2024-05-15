Survey confirms one tornado, widespread straight-line winds in Capital Area during Monday night storms

LIVONIA - A National Weather Service (NWS) survey team determined an EF-0 tornado, estimated to have peak winds of around 85mph caused damage across portions of southern Pointe Coupee Parish. This tornado began just north of Thorpe Road along LA-78 around 6:43pm and moved north-northeast causing scattered tree and powerline damage as well as some structural damage to a few rooftops and aluminum buildings. The tornado concluded at 6:45pm further up LA-78 after about 1 mile on the ground.

A TORNADO WARNING was issued for the area at 6:36pm. NWS Doppler Radar indicated a rotating thunderstorm could potentially produce a tornado. The Storm Station was live on-air to broadcast the threats.

The NWS Survey Team also surveyed across Fordoche, Lottie, Blanks to Livonia areas caused by straight line winds. More concentrated straight line wind damage was surveyed across Erwinville. A widespread swath of damaging winds was observed along Wye Road/Highway 1 to Rougon Road which included widespread tree damage with trees on some homes. A fatality and two injuries occurred with this straight line wind damage along Rougon Road.

All of the damage occurred within a large line of thunderstorms which tore across the region between 6:30 - 8 p.m. Monday night. Scattered wind damage and power outages occurred all across the Metro Area as a result. This is the second tornado to strike near Livonia in just a matter of weeks.

Several more tornadoes were confirmed across southwest and south-central Louisiana. An EF-3 tornado tracked through Sulphur, an EF-1 in Lake Charles, and an EF-2 tornado in Henderson. The Henderson tornado was responsible for the death of 24-year-old Lydia Stegall of Bronson, Texas who was in a camper that flipped over.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.