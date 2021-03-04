69°
Saints cut longtime punter, Super Bowl hero Thomas Morstead

1 hour 5 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, March 04 2021 Mar 4, 2021 March 04, 2021 1:51 PM March 04, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
NEW ORLEANS - Thomas Morstead, one of the last remaining members of the Saints' Super Bowl-winning team, was waived by the team.

The Saints confirmed the roster move with a statement from Head Coach Sean Payton and General Manager Mickey Loomis Thursday afternoon. He first joined the team as a punter in 2009 after the Saints selected him in that year's draft.

Morstead claimed the starting job in his rookie year and earned an indelible place in New Orleans sports history that same season when he successfully executed an onside kick to start the second half of Super Bowl 44.

His release comes amid a wave of roster adjustments as the Saints try to maneuver under the NFL's salary cap this offseason. 

