69°
Latest Weather Blog
8-year-old killed in shootout, EBRSO investigating
BATON ROUGE - An eight-year-old boy was killed in a shootout along San Juan Drive in Baton Rouge on Sunday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said gunfire erupted around 6:20 p.m. People in a vehicle were reportedly shooting at others outside, who were returning fire.
Deputies say the boy was struck by a bullet. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Trending News
EBRSO is searching for more information about the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information can call (225) 344-7867,
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Son of Iran's late supreme leader has been named his successor
-
Partial government shutdown begins to affect travelers in Louisiana
-
Plaquemine Fire Department renames station to honor family that has served the...
-
Car crashes into home on Keel Avenue
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Livingston Parish wreck involving 18-wheeler, SUV
Sports Video
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...