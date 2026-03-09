Latest Weather Blog
Additional 4.0+ magnitude earthquakes strike Louisiana; likely aftershock from previous quake
UPDATE: The U.S. Geological Survey has upgraded the magnitude of the earthquake near Edgefield, LA to 4.4. While the new upgrade is stronger, new data reveal a deeper earthquake with a depth of around 7.3 miles. A separate 4.0 magnitude quake occurred one minute prior.
COUSHATTA — Another 4.0+ magnitude earthquake has struck north Louisiana.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit just north of Coushatta, Louisiana, at 4:41 a.m. on Monday. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of about 5 km (around 3 miles).
This appears to be an aftershock following last week’s rare magnitude 4.9 earthquake in the same area — the strongest recorded on land in Louisiana. Four smaller, and likely unnoticeable aftershocks, were also reported in the 24 hours leading up to the recent 4.0.
Trending News
No damage or injuries have been reported. Residents across parts of north Louisiana may have felt brief shaking.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Delta Utilities hints at lower gas bills, better communication after price surge
-
Landry asks lawmakers: Do away with inspection stickers, fund LA GATOR, give...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Suspect arrested for rape of 94-year-old, allegedly caught on...
-
Additional 4.0+ magnitude earthquakes strike Louisiana
-
Deputies arrest four in fatal shooting of 8-year-old along San Juan Drive
Sports Video
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...