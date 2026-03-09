Additional 4.0+ magnitude earthquakes strike Louisiana; likely aftershock from previous quake

UPDATE: The U.S. Geological Survey has upgraded the magnitude of the earthquake near Edgefield, LA to 4.4. While the new upgrade is stronger, new data reveal a deeper earthquake with a depth of around 7.3 miles. A separate 4.0 magnitude quake occurred one minute prior.

COUSHATTA — Another 4.0+ magnitude earthquake has struck north Louisiana.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit just north of Coushatta, Louisiana, at 4:41 a.m. on Monday. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of about 5 km (around 3 miles).

This appears to be an aftershock following last week’s rare magnitude 4.9 earthquake in the same area — the strongest recorded on land in Louisiana. Four smaller, and likely unnoticeable aftershocks, were also reported in the 24 hours leading up to the recent 4.0.

No damage or injuries have been reported. Residents across parts of north Louisiana may have felt brief shaking.