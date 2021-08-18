85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Roughly 40% of LSU students report being vaccinated

43 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, August 18 2021 Aug 18, 2021 August 18, 2021 5:35 PM August 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Roughly 40 percent of LSU students are either partially or fully vaccinated for the coronavirus so far.

In a statement Wednesday, LSU said 15,354 studentsnearly 50 percent of the student bodyhave reported their vaccination status to the university as of Aug. 18. Among those students, 12,967 said they are either partially or fully vaccinated.

Of the students living on campus, the school says 5,147 of 6,860 reporting so far have been fully or partially vaccinated.

The highest vaccination rate on campus was reported in the LSU Greek Community. Of the 3,180 Greek-associated students accounted for so far, 90 percent have reported being fully or partially vaccinated.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days