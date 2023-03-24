Rocky Daboval, recently retired WBRZ station manager, named La. Broadcaster of the Year

BATON ROUGE - Former WBRZ Station Manager Rocky Daboval was named Television Broadcaster of the Year at the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters annual awards ceremony on Friday.

The honor comes just months after Daboval officially left his longtime role as station manager at Channel 2, one of the last family-owned television stations in the country.

“I cannot imagine a better television station. Frankly, there is not one. There is not a station that cares as much about our community and what we are doing than the Manship family,” Daboval said when announcing his retirement last year.

He spent 44 years at WBRZ, starting out in the station's sales team in 1979 before beginning his nearly two-decade tenure as station manager.

Daboval was also honored by Broadcasting and Cable in December, with the historic publication citing him as one of the best in the industry.