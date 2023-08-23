102°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Road collapses along LSU lakes; portion of East Lakeshore Drive expected to stay closed for days

2 hours 49 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, August 23 2023 Aug 23, 2023 August 23, 2023 11:33 AM August 23, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Due to a road cave-in, drivers will have to use an alternate route along East Lakeshore Drive. 

The road collapse was reported just north of the intersection of East Lakeshore and Morning Glory Avenue. Only local traffic will be allowed to pass on the street in that area.

Work crews shut down access to the 2600 block -- which is near Morning Glory Avenue -- late Wednesday morning.

Officials said the road is expected to stay closed for repairs until Monday, Aug. 28. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days