Road closures Saturday

Update: Roads closed from weather factors have been reopened.

BATON ROUGE – Freezing conditions later Friday and early Saturday morning caused concern for state and local highway monitors.

A hard freeze warning issued for overnight could mean wet street surfaces could freeze. Earlier Friday, snow and rain soaked streets. Since there was little sunlight Friday, some streets may not have dried completely, leaving some dampness to freeze as temperatures plunge after sunset.

Earlier Friday, interstate exit ramps were closed due to icing or crashes. Some surface streets – including Barringer Foreman between Airline and Jefferson Highway, North 32nd and the Pride Port Hudson Road Bridge in East Baton Rouge – were closed due to ice, too.

All day Friday, the Sunshine Bridge and Veterans Memorial Bridge were closed due to the road surface being frozen and covered in snow.

Saturday morning, elevated areas of I-110 were closed in Baton Rouge along with lanes on I-12 near Airline and also highways southeast of Baton Rouge toward New Orleans. The Audubon Bridge closed overnight, too. Follow the WBRZ Traffic Twitter feed below for the latest on road conditions. Also, CLICK HERE for a traffic map; or HERE for live traffic cameras.

Click HERE for a list of road closures in EBR.

Conditions are expected to be dangerous from Friday until Saturday morning around 10 o'clock.

