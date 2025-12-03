49°
Richard Nelson appointed as Louisiana Community and Technical College System president
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Community and Technical College System appointed a new president, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue Richard Nelson.
"Secretary Nelson is a problem solver, a bridge builder, and a leader who recognizes the critical role our colleges play in every region of Louisiana," said LCTCS Board Chair Tim Hardy.
Nelson was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2019 and ran for governor.
After Governor Jeff Landry's win, he appointed Nelson as the head of the state Department of Revenue.
In his new role, Nelson will preside over LCTCS's 12 colleges across the state.
