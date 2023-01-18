State Representative Richard Nelson next to announce campaign for governor

MANDEVILLE - Louisiana Representative Richard Nelson is the next person to announce a gubernatorial campaign.

Nelson is the Republican Representative for St. Tammany Parish and has been in office since 2019. He announced his campaign for the 2023 gubernatorial election Wednesday morning.

Read Nelson's statement below:

State Representative Richard Nelson (R- Mandeville) announced his candidacy for Governor of Louisiana in the October 14, 2023 primary. Nelson is an engineer, attorney, and former diplomat who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2019. In the Legislature, he has been a vocal proponent for tax reform and elementary education. At 36, he is the youngest declared candidate currently in the race.

“Louisiana has everything going for it, but is held back by leaders who are stuck in the past,” Nelson declares in his announcement video. “If Louisiana were just average in the country, we'd all live 4 years longer and get a 33% raise. That's what bad government is costing us: four years of our lives and a third of our income.”

Nelson grew up in Mandeville, where he was an Eagle Scout and valedictorian of Mandeville High. He graduated in the top of his class in both Biological Engineering and Law at LSU. Nelson served for seven years in the Foreign Service of the U.S. Department of State, living in Washington, D.C., Germany, and the Former Soviet Republic of Georgia. As a State Department Officer, engineer, and diplomat, he managed projects and programs protecting American embassies around the world from terrorism and espionage.

Nelson runs his own consulting firm, and he and his wife Ashley live in Mandeville with their three boys.

As a Representative, Nelson has championed major policy changes, most notably the elimination of the income tax and improving literacy for elementary students. He has been an advocate for keeping tax dollars in local communities rather than concentrating them in Baton Rouge. Nelson is also known for his bipartisanship and working for sound policy rather than political party. In running for Governor, he will forgo his ability to seek re-election to his current seat.

“This election we have a choice between career politicians or real solutions, big money or big ideas. I’m 36

year-old. I’m not just in this for the next four years. I’m fighting for our next 40 years.”

Nelson joins others who have announced their candidacies such as Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John Schroder, and State Senator Sharon Hewitt.